BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie or Benling India Benling Kriti - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at 64,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benling India Benling Kriti Price starts at 56,940 (ex-showroom price). The range of BattRE Electric gps:ie up to 65 km/charge and the Benling Kriti has a range of up to 60 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours. Benling India offers the Benling Kriti in 3 colours.