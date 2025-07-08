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HomeCompare BikesPulsar RS200 vs Adventure [2024]

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Pulsar RS200 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar rs200 Adventure [2024]
BrandBajajYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.71 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc334 cc
Power24.5 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
STD
₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Ground Clearance
157 mm-
Length
1999 mm-
Wheelbase
1358 mm1465 mm
Height
1114 mm-
Kerb Weight
167 kg187 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm815 mm
Width
765 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R14 Rear :-140/70-R14Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
455 km-
Max Speed
140.8 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm29.6 PS
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain-
Displacement
199.5 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Spark 4-Valve , FI Engine, Liquid CooledSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate, A&S Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
66-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Front Suspension
Telescopic with anti-friction bushTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,96,4132,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,1531,98,111
RTO
13,69215,848
Insurance
11,56812,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2214,857

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