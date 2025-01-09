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HomeCompare BikesPulsar RS200 vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Pulsar RS200 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar rs200 Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandBajajYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.71 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc334 cc
Power24.5 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
STD
₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm200 mm
Length
1999 mm-
Wheelbase
1358 mm1403 mm
Height
1114 mm-
Kerb Weight
167 kg182 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm800 mm
Width
765 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R14 Rear :-140/70-R14Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
455 km337.5 km
Max Speed
140.8 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
ChainChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Spark 4-Valve , FI Engine, Liquid CooledSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Wet Multiplate, A&S ClutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
66 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Front Suspension
Telescopic with anti-friction bushTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Off-Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,96,4132,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,1531,95,345
RTO
13,69215,627
Insurance
11,56811,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2214,792

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 arrives with new body graphics, a wider rear tyre, a new LCD console, dual-channel ABS with multiple modes and more
2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched with feature upgrades, priced at 1.84 lakh
9 Jan 2025
The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
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Auto recap Jan 9: Mercedes-Benz G Wagon goes electric, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched and more
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The updated Yezdi Scrambler will be officially unveiled on April 23. (File photo of 2023 Yezdi Scrambler shown for representational purposes)
New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23
7 Apr 2026
The new Pulsar RS200 gets the same brake disc caliper sizes as before. The engine is also the same single-cylinder unit that produces 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm Torque at 8,000 rpm.
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 sports bike updated after 10 years, priced at 1.84 lakh: What’s new?
11 Jan 2025
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
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