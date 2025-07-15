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HomeCompare BikesPulsar RS200 vs FZ-X

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Pulsar RS200 vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar rs200 Fz-x
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.71 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc149 cc
Power24.5 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
STD
₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Headlight View
Left View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L10 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm165 mm
Length
1999 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1330 mm
Height
1114 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
167 kg139 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm810 mm
Width
765 mm785 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R14 Rear :-140/70-R14Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
455 km-
Max Speed
140.8 kmph96 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
ChainChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Spark 4-Valve , FI Engine, Liquid CooledAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet Multiplate, A&S ClutchWet, Multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
65 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic with anti-friction bushTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,96,4131,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,1531,19,194
RTO
13,69211,036
Insurance
11,5689,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2212,996

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 arrives with new body graphics, a wider rear tyre, a new LCD console, dual-channel ABS with multiple modes and more
2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched with feature upgrades, priced at 1.84 lakh
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Here is a quick roundup of the latest news of the automotive industry.
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The new Pulsar RS200 gets the same brake disc caliper sizes as before. The engine is also the same single-cylinder unit that produces 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm Torque at 8,000 rpm.
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 sports bike updated after 10 years, priced at 1.84 lakh: What’s new?
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