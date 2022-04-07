|Max Power
|24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
|-
|Max Torque
|18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm
|58 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Compression Ratio
|11.2:1
|-
|Displacement
|199.5 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Fuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4 Valve 200cc BSVI DTS-i FI Engine, Liquid Cooled
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,82,248
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,57,184
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹12,905
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹10,019
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,140
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,917
|₹2,739