In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Pulsar RS200 vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar rs200
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.71 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|9.77 PS PS