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HomeCompare BikesPulsar RS200 vs Elegante 150

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar RS200 vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar rs200 Elegante 150
BrandBajajVespa
Price₹ 1.71 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc149 cc
Power24.5 PS PS10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
STD
₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm155 mm
Length
1999 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1290 mm
Height
1114 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
167 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm770 mm
Width
765 mm690 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R14 Rear :-140/70-R14Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
455 km
Max Speed
140.8 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
ChainBelt Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Spark 4-Valve , FI Engine, Liquid CooledSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Clutch
Wet Multiplate, A&S ClutchAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic with anti-friction bushAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tachometer
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 8Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,96,4131,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,1531,37,972
RTO
13,69211,037
Insurance
11,5687,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2213,361

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