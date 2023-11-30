Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 310

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
ABS
₹1.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter
₹2.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Max Torque
18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc312.12 cc
Engine Type
Fuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4 Valve 200cc BSVI DTS-i FI Engine, Liquid CooledSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited Engine
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet multi plate - 7 plate design, RT slipper clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,99,1562,75,205
Ex-Showroom Price
1,72,3582,42,990
RTO
14,11819,439
Insurance
12,68012,776
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2805,915

