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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Pulsar RS200 vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar rs200 Gixxer
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 1.71 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc155 cc
Power24.5 PS PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
STD
₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Disc View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Left View
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm160 mm
Length
1999 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1335 mm
Height
1114 mm1035 mm
Kerb Weight
167 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm795 mm
Width
765 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R14 Rear :-140/70-R14Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
455 km-
Max Speed
140.8 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
ChainChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Spark 4-Valve , FI Engine, Liquid Cooled4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate, A&S Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
65 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic with anti-friction bushTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,96,4131,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,1531,26,421
RTO
13,69212,913
Insurance
11,56813,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2213,275

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