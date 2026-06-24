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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Pulsar RS200 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar rs200 Himalayan
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.71 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc411 cc
Power24.5 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
STD
₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L15+/- 0.5 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm220 mm
Length
1999 mm2190 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1465 mm
Height
1114 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
167 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm800 mm
Width
765 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R14 Rear :-140/70-R14Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
455 km-
Max Speed
140.8 kmph-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
ChainChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Spark 4-Valve , FI Engine, Liquid CooledSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Wet Multiplate, A&S ClutchWet, multi-plate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
65 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic with anti-friction bushTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 8Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,96,4132,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,1532,15,900
RTO
13,69217,772
Insurance
11,56820,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2215,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 arrives with new body graphics, a wider rear tyre, a new LCD console, dual-channel ABS with multiple modes and more
2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched with feature upgrades, priced at 1.84 lakh
9 Jan 2025
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
Here is a quick roundup of the latest news of the automotive industry.
Auto recap Jan 9: Mercedes-Benz G Wagon goes electric, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched and more
10 Jan 2025
The new Pulsar RS200 gets the same brake disc caliper sizes as before. The engine is also the same single-cylinder unit that produces 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm Torque at 8,000 rpm.
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 sports bike updated after 10 years, priced at 1.84 lakh: What’s new?
11 Jan 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

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