Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Ola Electric S1 Pro - compare the two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at 1.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Pro engine makes power & torque 8500 W & 58 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar RS200 in 2 colours. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge.