In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.7 Nm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar RS200 in 2 colours. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Pulsar RS200 vs Okhi90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar rs200
|Okhi90
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Lakhs
|₹ 1.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|160 km/charge
|Mileage
|35.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|199 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.