HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesPulsar RS200 vs Racer

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.7 Nm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar RS200 in 2 colours. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Pulsar RS200 vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar rs200 Racer
BrandBajajMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.72 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage35.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
ABS
₹1.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm-
Max Torque
18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
199.5 cc-
Engine Type
Fuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4 Valve 200cc BSVI DTS-i FI Engine, Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
1999 mm-
Ground Clearance
157 mm185 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm-
Kerb Weight
166 kg-
Height
1114 mm-
Width
765 mm-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic with anti-friction bush-
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,99,1562,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,72,3581,92,740
RTO
14,1182,122
Insurance
12,6806,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2804,317
Expert Rating
-

Pulsar RS200 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar RS200null | Petrol | Manual1.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukenull | Petrol | Manual1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar RS200 vs 200 Duke
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar RS200null | Petrol | Manual1.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar RS200 vs R15 V4
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar RS200null | Petrol | Manual1.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200null | Petrol | Manual1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar RS200 vs Pulsar NS200

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched, Pulsar 125, 150 & 220F get new features
    14 Jun 2024
    The Tata Altroz Racer is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.49 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh and is offered across three trim levels
    2024 Tata Altroz Racer drive review: A racer in a tuxedo
    17 Jun 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
    19 Jun 2024
    Tata Altroz Racer makes a good case where an automatic transmission can be offered alongside the existing six-speed manual gearbox.
    Why Tata Altroz Racer hatchback needs an automatic transmission?
    20 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     