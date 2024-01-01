In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs 1.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar RS200 in 2 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less