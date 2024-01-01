Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar RS200 vs Beast

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs Joy e-bike Beast

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Joy e-bike Beast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
ABS
₹1.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm-
Max Torque
18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm230 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
199.5 cc-
Engine Type
Fuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4 Valve 200cc BSVI DTS-i FI Engine, Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,99,1562,42,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,72,3582,42,000
RTO
14,1180
Insurance
12,6800
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2805,201

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    File photo of Bajaj Pulsar N150.
    Bajaj Auto reports 16% rise in December sales to 3,26,806 units
    1 Jan 2024
    The Hongqi N701 Limousine, tasked with transporting China President Xi Jinpinf in the US, is seen at the San Francisco airport.
    ‘It looks like …’: What Joe Biden thinks of Xi Jinping's armoured limousine
    20 Nov 2023
    The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is now available only in the dual-channel ABS version priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 single-channel ABS variant discontinued. Here’s why
    28 Nov 2023
    The Hongqi N701 Limousine, tasked with transporting China President Xi Jinpinf in the US, is seen at the San Francisco airport.
    China's Xi Jinping lands in US, brings in his secretive and armoured Hongqi N701 Limo
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     