In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs 1.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, 42 Bobber engine makes power & torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar RS200 in 2 colours. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl.