In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs 1.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar RS200 in 2 colours. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less