Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs Honda CB350RS

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
ABS
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque
18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.2:1-
Displacement
199.5 cc348.36 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Fuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4 Valve 200cc BSVI DTS-i FI Engine, Liquid Cooled4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,82,2482,15,328
Ex-Showroom Price
1,57,1841,89,905
RTO
12,90515,192
Insurance
10,01910,231
Accessories Charges
2,1400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9174,628

