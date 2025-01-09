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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs Honda CB350RS

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Pulsar RS200 vs CB350RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar rs200 Cb350rs
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.71 Lakhs₹ 1.97 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc348.36 cc
Power24.5 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
STD
₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L15 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm168 mm
Length
1999 mm2171 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1441 mm
Height
1114 mm1097 mm
Kerb Weight
167 kg179 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm800 mm
Width
765 mm782 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R14 Rear :-140/70-R14Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
455 km-
Max Speed
140.8 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
ChainChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc348.36 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Spark 4-Valve , FI Engine, Liquid Cooled4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet Multiplate, A&S ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
65 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterTwin-Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic with anti-friction bushTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tachometer
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,96,4132,24,766
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,1531,97,003
RTO
13,69215,760
Insurance
11,56812,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2214,831

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 arrives with new body graphics, a wider rear tyre, a new LCD console, dual-channel ABS with multiple modes and more
2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched with feature upgrades, priced at 1.84 lakh
9 Jan 2025
Honda CB350RS shares its underpinnings with the CB350 and H'ness.
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12 Mar 2025
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Auto recap Jan 9: Mercedes-Benz G Wagon goes electric, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched and more
10 Jan 2025
The new Pulsar RS200 gets the same brake disc caliper sizes as before. The engine is also the same single-cylinder unit that produces 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm Torque at 8,000 rpm.
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 sports bike updated after 10 years, priced at 1.84 lakh: What’s new?
11 Jan 2025
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Honda CB350RS: Here's what has changed on this updated retro-modern motorcycle
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