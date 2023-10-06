In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar RS200 in 2 colours. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less