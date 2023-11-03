In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs 1.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200 4V engine makes power & torque 19.17 PS at 8500 rpm & 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar RS200 in 2 colours. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 32.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less