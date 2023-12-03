Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs Harley-Davidson X440

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Harley-Davidson X440 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
ABS
₹1.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Mustard Denim
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque
18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc440 cc
Engine Type
Fuel Injection System, Triple Spark 4 Valve 200cc BSVI DTS-i FI Engine, Liquid CooledSingle Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,99,1562,69,511
Ex-Showroom Price
1,72,3582,29,000
RTO
14,11819,820
Insurance
12,68020,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2805,792

    Latest News

    The custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 will be unveiled at India Bike Week 2023 scheduled to take place on December 8-9
    Harley-Davidson to unveil custom-built X440s at India Bike Week 2023
    3 Dec 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
    18 Dec 2023
    The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is now available only in the dual-channel ABS version priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 single-channel ABS variant discontinued. Here’s why
    28 Nov 2023
    The custom Harley-Davidson X440 built by Rajputana Customs is an off-road scrambler with a shortened wheelbase and swingarm and a host of changes
    India Bike Week 2023: 4 Custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles unveiled
    9 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
