In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at 1.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.7 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Evolve Z engine makes power & torque 7.2 PS & 56 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar RS200 in 2 colours. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl. Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less