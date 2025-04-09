hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS200 vs Adventure [2024]

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns200 Adventure [2024]
BrandBajajYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc334 cc
Power24.5 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Disk Break View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
168 mm-
Length
2017 mm-
Wheelbase
1363 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg187 kg
Height
1075 mm-
Width
804 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
432 km-
Max Speed
125 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
49 mm-
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
199 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Perimeter-
Front Suspension
USDTelescopic
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8852,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,0241,98,111
RTO
11,09215,848
Insurance
11,76912,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3294,857
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes

Cons

Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

Pulsar NS200 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs Pulsar 220 F
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs Pulsar NS160
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs 200 Duke
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs 200 Duke

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The engine on the Pulsar NS200 produces 24.16 bhp at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.74 Nm at 8,000 rpm
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to get more affordable soon. Here's how
9 Apr 2025
The entry-level adventure motorcycle segment has been growing in popularity, with several brands offering products across the range.
Here are 5 of the most affordable adventure bikes for the thrill-seeking rider in you
8 Jul 2025
Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 and Yezdi Adventure are direct competitors to each other.&nbsp;
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Yezdi Adventure: Price, specs and features compared
13 Sept 2022
Bajaj Auto launched the updated Pulsar NS200 in India just a few days ago, which comes with revising its competition with rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Hero Xtreme 200S 4V.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Which one to choose
5 Mar 2024
Options like the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0 are all offered under the 1.5 lakh rupee budget.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Popular bikes to choose from under 1.5 lakh
28 Nov 2024
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooters will be available in three variants. The EV promises a range of up to 153 kms on a single charge, gets a larger battery pack and packs in more features.
Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle launched: Price, features, engine, specs explained
21 Oct 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers