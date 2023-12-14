In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 2 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less