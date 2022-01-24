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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns200 Fzs 25
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc249 cc
Power24.5 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Visual Comparison

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Speedometer View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L14 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm160 mm
Length
2017 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg154 kg
Height
1075 mm1105 mm
Width
804 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
432 km
Max Speed
125 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm58 mm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm74 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
PerimeterDiamond
Front Suspension
USDTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Monoshock7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8851,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,0241,39,300
RTO
11,09211,674
Insurance
11,76910,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3293,546
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes

Cons

Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

Pulsar NS200 Comparison with other bikes

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Pulsar NS200 vs 200 Duke
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Latest Car & Bike News

Yamaha FZS 25 in Matte Black colour
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24 Jan 2022
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