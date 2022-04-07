|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Disc
|-
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|-
|Max Power
|24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
|-
|Engine Type
|4 - stroke, SOHC 4-Valve, Liquid Cooled, Triple Spark, BSVI Compliant FI DTS-i Engine
|-
|Max Torque
|18.5 Nm @ 8000 rpm
|58 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Displacement
|199.5 cc
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,63,960
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,39,546
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹11,694
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹9,665
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹3,055
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,524
|₹2,739