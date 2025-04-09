In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns200
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS