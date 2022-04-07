|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Disc
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Max Power
|24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Engine Type
|4 - stroke, SOHC 4-Valve, Liquid Cooled, Triple Spark, BSVI Compliant FI DTS-i Engine
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Max Torque
|18.5 Nm @ 8000 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|3
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Displacement
|199.5 cc
|124.45 cc
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,63,960
|₹1,33,478
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,39,546
|₹1,17,173
|RTO
|₹11,694
|₹9,373
|Insurance
|₹9,665
|₹6,932
|Accessories Charges
|₹3,055
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,524
|₹2,868