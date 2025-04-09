In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns200
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS