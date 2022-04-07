HT Auto
Pulsar NS200 vs iQube Electric

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS iQube Electric

Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
BS6
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric
TVS iQube Electric
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Clutch
Wet, Multi Disc-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm-
Engine Type
4 - stroke, SOHC 4-Valve, Liquid Cooled, Triple Spark, BSVI Compliant FI DTS-i Engine-
Max Torque
18.5 Nm @ 8000 rpm140 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Displacement
199.5 cc-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,9601,00,777
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,5461,00,777
RTO
11,6940
Insurance
9,6650
Accessories Charges
3,0550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5242,166

