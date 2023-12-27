In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy One Price starts at 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm.
On the other hand, One engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 72 Nm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 2 colours.
The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl.
One has a range of up to 212 kms.
...Read More
Read Less