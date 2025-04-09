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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS200 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns200 Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc411 cc
Power24.5 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L15 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm200 mm
Length
2017 mm2160 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg185 kg
Height
1075 mm1165 mm
Width
804 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
432 km450 km
Max Speed
125 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
49 mm86 mm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Perimeter-
Front Suspension
USDTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8852,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,0242,06,394
RTO
11,09217,012
Insurance
11,76920,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3295,235
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes

Cons

Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

Pulsar NS200 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to get more affordable soon. Here's how
9 Apr 2025
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The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
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Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
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