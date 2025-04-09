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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns200 Meteor 350
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc349.34 cc
Power24.5 PS PS20.21 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L15 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm170 mm
Length
2017 mm2140 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg191 kg
Height
1075 mm1140 mm
Width
804 mm845 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
432 km-
Max Speed
125 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
49 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Perimeter-
Front Suspension
USDTelescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8852,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,0241,95,762
RTO
11,09216,191
Insurance
11,76910,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3294,790
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes

Cons

Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

Pulsar NS200 Comparison with other bikes

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Pulsar NS200 vs Pulsar NS160
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Pulsar NS200 vs 200 Duke
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KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs 200 Duke

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Hness CB350
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs 42 Bobber
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

The engine on the Pulsar NS200 produces 24.16 bhp at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.74 Nm at 8,000 rpm
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to get more affordable soon. Here's how
9 Apr 2025
Bajaj Auto launched the updated Pulsar NS200 in India just a few days ago, which comes with revising its competition with rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Hero Xtreme 200S 4V.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Which one to choose
5 Mar 2024
Options like the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0 are all offered under the 1.5 lakh rupee budget.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Popular bikes to choose from under 1.5 lakh
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The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
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  News

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