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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns200 Himalayan
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc411 cc
Power24.5 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
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Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L15+/- 0.5 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm220 mm
Length
2017 mm2190 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg199 kg
Height
1075 mm1370 mm
Width
804 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
432 km-
Max Speed
125 kmph-
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
49 mm86 mm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
PerimeterHalf-duplex split cradle frame
Front Suspension
USDTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8852,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,0242,15,900
RTO
11,09217,772
Insurance
11,76920,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3295,458
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes

Cons

Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

Pulsar NS200 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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