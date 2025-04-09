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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS200 vs Classic 350[2021-2024]

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns200 Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc349.34 cc
Power24.5 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm170 mm
Length
2017 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg195 kg
Height
1075 mm1090 mm
Width
804 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
432 km455 km
Max Speed
125 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
49 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
PerimeterTwin Downtube Spine Frame
Front Suspension
USDTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8852,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,0241,93,080
RTO
11,09215,946
Insurance
11,76910,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3294,725
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes

Cons

Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

Pulsar NS200 Comparison with other bikes

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