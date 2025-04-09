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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS200 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns200 Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc346 cc
Power24.5 PS PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Suspension View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13.5 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm135 mm
Length
2017 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1395 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg186 kg
Height
1075 mm1120 mm
Width
804 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
432 km
Max Speed
125 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
49 mm90 mm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199 cc346 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
PerimeterSingle downtube, using engine as stressed member
Front Suspension
USDTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8851,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,0241,38,726
RTO
11,09211,728
Insurance
11,7698,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3293,413
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes

Cons

Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

Pulsar NS200 Comparison with other bikes

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