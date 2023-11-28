Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which is best for you - compare these two bikes on the basis of their specifications.

Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
49 mm-
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,73,7611,99,055
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,3631,73,562
RTO
12,28013,884
Insurance
12,11811,609
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7344,278

