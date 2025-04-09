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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Pulsar NS200 vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns200 Rv400
BrandBajajRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage40.36 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199.5 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
168 mm215 mm
Length
2017 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg108 kg
Height
1075 mm1112 mm
Width
804 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
432 km150 km
Max Speed
125 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm-
Stroke
49 mm-
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
199 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
PerimeterLightweight Single cradle Frame
Front Suspension
USDUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8851,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,0241,39,950
RTO
11,0920
Insurance
11,7695,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3293,132
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes

Cons

Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

Pulsar NS200 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 220 Fundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs Pulsar 220 F
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs Pulsar NS160
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs 200 Duke
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs 200 Duke

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RV400 vs 450X

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Latest Car & Bike News

The engine on the Pulsar NS200 produces 24.16 bhp at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.74 Nm at 8,000 rpm
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to get more affordable soon. Here's how
9 Apr 2025
Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
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Bajaj Auto launched the updated Pulsar NS200 in India just a few days ago, which comes with revising its competition with rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Hero Xtreme 200S 4V.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Which one to choose
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The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
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Options like the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0 are all offered under the 1.5 lakh rupee budget.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Popular bikes to choose from under 1.5 lakh
28 Nov 2024
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