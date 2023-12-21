In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Air engine makes power & torque 6000 W & 58 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 2 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. S1 Air has a range of up to 101 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less