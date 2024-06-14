HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 2 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Pulsar NS200 vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns200 Okhi90
BrandBajajOkinawa
Price₹ 1.57 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage40.36 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199.5 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.57 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Stroke
49 mm-
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Displacement
199 cc-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
168 mm175 mm
Length
2017 mm2220 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg-
Height
1075 mm1160 mm
Width
804 mm710 mm
Chassis
Perimeter-
Front Suspension
USD-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
No40 L
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,81,3581,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,57,4271,86,006
RTO
12,5940
Insurance
11,3376,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8984,139
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes
Cons
Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

