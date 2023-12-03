Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
49 mm65 mm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199 cc294.72 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,73,7612,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,3631,99,900
RTO
12,28015,992
Insurance
12,11810,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7344,863

