In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 2 colours. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less