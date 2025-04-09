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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns200 Rc 200
BrandBajajKTM
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc199.5 cc
Power24.5 PS PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Disk Break View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13.7 l
Ground Clearance
168 mm158 mm
Length
2017 mm-
Wheelbase
1363 mm1341 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg160 kg
Height
1075 mm-
Width
804 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
432 km479.5 km
Max Speed
125 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm25.8 PS
Stroke
49 mm49 mm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm19.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199 cc199.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Perimeter-
Front Suspension
USDWP APEX 43
Rear Suspension
MonoshockWP APEX - Monoshock
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8852,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,0242,14,721
RTO
11,09217,177
Insurance
11,76912,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3295,248
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes

Cons

Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

Pulsar NS200 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs 200 Duke
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS200 vs 200 Duke

RC 200 Comparison with other bikes

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KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM 200 Dukeundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RC 200 vs 200 Duke
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KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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RC 200 vs R15 V4

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