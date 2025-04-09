In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Thunderbolt engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Pulsar NS200 vs Thunderbolt Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns200
|Thunderbolt
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|5.18 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours