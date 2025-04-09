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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Joy e-bike Skyline

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs Skyline Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns200 Skyline
BrandBajajJoy e-bike
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 2.29 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl-
Engine Capacity199.5 ccnull cc
Power24.5 PS PS5000 W

Filters
Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
168 mm175 mm
Length
2017 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1419 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg120 kg
Height
1075 mm1120 mm
Width
804 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
432 km
Max Speed
125 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm-
Stroke
49 mm-
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm230 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
199 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Perimeter-
Front Suspension
USDUpside down Forks
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8852,29,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,0242,29,000
RTO
11,0920
Insurance
11,7690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3294,922
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes

Cons

Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

Pulsar NS200 Comparison with other bikes

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