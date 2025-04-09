In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs Skyline Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns200
|Skyline
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|null cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|5000 W