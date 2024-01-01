In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm.
On the other hand, Perak engine makes power & torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 2 colours.
Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour.
The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl.
The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl.
