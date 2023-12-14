Saved Articles

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Jawa Jawa

In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm27.33 PS
Stroke
49 mm65 mm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm27.02 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199 cc293 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,73,7612,01,410
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,3631,77,215
RTO
12,28014,177
Insurance
12,11810,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7344,329

    Latest News

    Mahindra owns 60 per cent of Classic Legends, which manufactures two-wheelers such as Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA.
    Mahindra to invest 525 crore in Classic Legends to boost Jawa, Yezdi, BSA
    14 Dec 2023
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is offering several offers with its motorcycles,
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces special offers across its models. Check details
    12 Dec 2023
    File photo of Bajaj Pulsar N150.
    Bajaj Auto reports 16% rise in December sales to 3,26,806 units
    1 Jan 2024
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    View all
     