In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 2 colours. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl.