Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS200 vs OXO

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hop Electric OXO

In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Hop Electric OXO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
OXO
Hop Electric OXO
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm-
Stroke
49 mm-
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm185 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
199 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
72 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,73,7611,71,217
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,3631,64,999
RTO
12,2800
Insurance
12,1186,218
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7343,680

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Kabira Mobility KM 4000null | Electric | Automatic1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hop Electric OXOnull | Electric | Automatic1.65 - 1.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
KM 4000 vs OXO

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
    Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
    24 Oct 2023
    The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is now available only in the dual-channel ABS version priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 single-channel ABS variant discontinued. Here’s why
    28 Nov 2023
    Hop Electric Mobility's electric two-wheeler range will see an increment between 3-5 per cent depending on the model
    Hop Electric to hike prices on electric two-wheeler range by 3-5% from January
    13 Dec 2023
    Bajaj Pulsar N150 borrows its engine from P150 and styling cues from N160.
    Bajaj Pulsar N150 launched: 5 things to know
    30 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    The Pulsar P150 is the most affordable new-gen Pulsar that one can buy. It is powered by a 150 cc engine that can generate 14.3 bhp of power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque.
    Bajaj Pulsar P150: Road test review
    16 Dec 2022
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     