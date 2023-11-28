In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm. On the other hand, SP160 engine makes power & torque 13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 2 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The SP160 mileage is around 65 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less