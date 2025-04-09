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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS200 vs Hness CB350

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Honda Hness CB350

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs Hness CB350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns200 Hness cb350
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl45.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc348 cc
Power24.5 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Suspension View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L15 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm166 mm
Length
2017 mm2163 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1441 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg181 kg
Height
1075 mm1107 mm
Width
804 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
432 km-
Max Speed
125 kmph121 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
49 mm90.5 mm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199 cc348.36 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
PerimeterHalf Duplex Cradle
Front Suspension
USDTelescopic
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwin Hydraulic
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8852,19,755
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,0241,92,435
RTO
11,09215,394
Insurance
11,76911,926
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3294,723
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes

Cons

Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

Pulsar NS200 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar NS200 vs 200 Duke
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Pulsar NS200 vs 200 Duke

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350RS
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs Meteor 350
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs 350

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