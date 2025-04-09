In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns200
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|45.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|348 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|21.07 PS PS