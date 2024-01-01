In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm & 18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 2 colours. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less