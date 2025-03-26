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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS200 vs Xtreme 160R

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns200 Xtreme 160r
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc163.2 cc
Power24.5 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Visual Comparison

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Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Number Plate View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Ground Clearance
168 mm167 mm
Length
2017 mm2029 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1327 mm
Kerb Weight
158 kg139.5 kg
Height
1075 mm1052 mm
Width
804 mm793 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel ABS
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
432 km-
Max Speed
125 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
49 mm63.3 mm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
199 cc163.2 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
72 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
PerimeterTubular Underbone Diamond Type
Front Suspension
USDTelescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bush
Rear Suspension
Monoshock7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,54,8851,24,844
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,0241,04,749
RTO
11,0928,680
Insurance
11,76911,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3292,683
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Rev-happy engineImpressive handlingStrong brakes

Cons

Lacks low-end gruntOutdated design and features

Pulsar NS200 Comparison with other bikes

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Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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