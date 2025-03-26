In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS200 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS200 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Pulsar NS200 vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar ns200
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.5 cc
|163.2 cc
|Power
|24.5 PS PS
|15 PS PS